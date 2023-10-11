Apple Cider High Fibre Muffins

These are chocked full of goodness – stone-ground whole wheat flour, oats and grated apple. They are surprisingly light and delicious, especially with the nutty streusel topping!

Makes 16-18 large muffins

Muffins

1 ½ cups apple cider or unsweetened apple juice

½ cup quick oats

2 eggs

1/3 cup oil

1 apple, grated with the skin on

1 ½ cups whole wheat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sugar

2 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp powdered ginger

¼ tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

1 cup chopped nuts, such as walnuts or pecans

Nutty Streusel Topping

1 cup chopped nuts

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp melted butter

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease the cups and the top of two muffins tins. By greasing the top of the muffin tin, you’ll prevent the muffins from sticking and they will have higher tops.

In a medium bowl, combine the apple cider and the oats. Let stand while you measure the dry ingredients (except the 1 cup of nuts) into a large bowl and grate the apple. Add the apple to the oats along with the eggs and oil. Whisk well and set aside.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just barely combined. Stir in 1 cup chopped nuts. Using a scoop or two soup spoons, fill the muffins cups to the top. Top each muffin with 1 heaping teaspoon nutty streusel topping; bake for 17 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack. Let cool for 10 minutes before removing the muffins from the pan.

Nutty Streusel Topping

In a small bowl, combine the 1 cup chopped nuts, brown sugar and melted butter. Combine well.