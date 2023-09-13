Avacado Toast

Yes – it’s still a ‘thing.’ And for good reason…it’s delicious!

Serves 1-2

About 10 cherry tomatoes

Olive oil, for drizzling

Salt, for seasoning

1 ripe avocado

2 green onions

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

About 1 tbsp lime juice

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp pesto

Olive oil, to thin

2 slices grainy crusty sourdough bread

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place the cherry tomatoes on a small cookie sheet. Drizzle with oil and season with salt. Roast in the oven for about 5-10 minutes, until the skin just started to split. Remove from oven to cool slightly.

In a small bowl, with a fork mash the avocado until slightly chunky. Stir in the onions, cilantro and lime juice. Add salt, to taste. Set aside.

In a small bowl, stir the pesto with some oil to thin to sauce consistency.

Poach the eggs in barely simmering water seasoned with 1 tsp white wine vinegar, or regular vinegar to desired doneness. Set the cooked eggs on a sheet of paper towel to drain.

Toast the bread.

To serve, spread each slice of bread with ½ the avocado mixture. Top with the poached egg. Arrange the cherry tomatoes on top of each slice. Drizzle with the pesto.