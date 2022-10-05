Carrots with Chinese Five-Spice

This is one of those go-to side dishes that can really elevate a meal. It’s delicious with turkey and ham. So simple to make yet so flavourful!

Serves about 4

6 large carrots, cleaned and peeled if necessary

1 tbsp butter

Salt, to taste

About 1 tsp Chinese Five-spice* (available at most supermarkets and Asian markets)

About ¼ cup liquid honey

1 tbsp chopped parsley, for garnish

Cut the carrots into batons (sticks) about 4” long. If the carrots are small and narrow, you can leave them whole.

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and then the carrots. Season with salt.

Cook, stirring often, for about 10-15 minutes. If needed, you can add several tablespoons of water to prevent the carrots from scorching. You can also cover the skillet with a lid to speed up the cooking time. Carrots are done when they are tender and there are caramelized areas on the edges.

When carrots are cooked, sprinkle with the Chinese Five-Spice and stir to coat them well. Then pour over the honey and stir quickly to coat and immediately remove from the heat.

Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the parsley.

This dish can be made ahead and rewarmed at serving time.