Chicken Meatball Wrap
The exotic flavours of the Mediterranean make this wrap fun and healthy. This recipe also works very well with ground lamb. Feel free to zip up this wrap by drizzling with some Sriracha hot sauce before serving.
Makes 6 wraps plus leftovers
Meatballs
2 lbs ground chicken, or lamb
½ a large onion, finely diced
1/3 cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp (or more to suit your taste) EACH dried oregano, ground cumin, and ground cinnamon
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
Finely grated rind of 1 lemon
1-2 tsp salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
Salad
1 cup sliced English cucumber
1 cup finely julienned carrots
1 cup finely sliced red cabbage
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
2 green onions, finely sliced
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint
1 tsp (more more) finely diced jalapeno
Yogurt Dressing
1 cup plain yogurt
1-2 tsp smoked paprika or smoked chipotle Tabasco sauce
1-2 tsp ground cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
1-2 tsp lemon juice, optional
1-2 large tomatoes, sliced into half moons
6 medium-sized soft flour tortillas
Oil, for frying
In a large bowl, combine all the meatball ingredients. Mix well. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat; add a small amount of oil. Form one 1 ¼” meatball with lightly moistened hands. Cook the meatball until cooked through, turning the meatball often. Taste and adjust any seasonings before frying up the rest. Keep warm until ready to use.
In a medium bowl, combine the salad ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
In a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt dressing ingredients. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more spices to suit your taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Meanwhile, in a dry skillet over medium heat, warm the tortillas, about 1 minute on both sides. Place on a plate and cover with a tea towel to keep warm.
Place a warm tortilla on a work surface. Lay a small amount of salad along the middle of the tortilla. Top with 3 slices of tomato, then the meatballs and finally the yogurt dressing. Fold the sides of the tortilla over the filling and seal with a toothpick, or place seam side down on a plate. Enjoy!
