Fall Beet Soup

This delicious soup is made with classic fall vegetables – carrots, beets and cabbage…and pumpkin, one of the secret ingredients that makes this borscht-like soup really good and healthy. This recipe does not include dill, but feel free to had a handful at the end if desired, or top as a garnish.

Serves 12

2 large onions, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Oil, for sautéing

4 cups diced carrots

2 cups diced beets

2 cups chopped green cabbage

2 tbsp dried thyme

12 cups vegetables or chicken stock

1 ½ cups pureed pumpkin

¼-1/3 cup white vinegar

2 heaping tbsp miso paste (optional but delicious)

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, saute the onions and garlic in the oil over medium-low heat, until translucent. Add the carrots, beets, cabbage, thyme and stock. Bring to a boil and simmer, partially covered for about 1 hour, or until the vegetables are soft.

Add the pumpkin, ¼ cup vinegar and miso paste. Stir and let cook for about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more vinegar to suit your taste as well as salt and pepper.

Ladle into bowls and serving as is or with sour cream.