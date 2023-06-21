Flank Steak with Balsamic-Basil Sauce

A Spanish-inspired sauce that is light and delicious – perfect for backyard entertaining.

Serves 4-6 depending on the size of the flank steak

1 flank steak

OilSteak seasoning, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Burnt Canoe

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp fig or other flavoured balsamic (if you can’t find flavoured, add up to ¼ tsp sugar to the sauce)

1 ½ tsp minced garlic

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

4 tbsp finely chopped sliced almonds

1/3 cup lightly packed basil leaves (not stems), finely chopped

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt, or to taste

Preheat BBQ to medium high. Rub the steak with several tbsp oil. Sprinkle over the steak spice and rub it in with your fingers. Repeat for the other side of the steak. Grill to desired doneness. Set aside to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, whisk remaining ingredients together in a bowl and set aside.

Slice the steak on the diagonal across the grain. Serve with the sauce.