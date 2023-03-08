Garlic and Herb Monkey Bread

A fun bread to serve with you’re getting a group together. Balls of dough are rolled in a garlic-herb-olive oil mixture and randomly added to a pan. They bake up into a lovely crown. Just pull off pieces to enjoy with your meal.

Makes one large round loaf

4 - 4 1/2 cups approx. all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

1 package quick-rise yeast

1 tsp salt

½ cup water

½ cup milk

1/3 cup soft butter

2 eggs

½ cup packed fresh herbs, such as basil, sage, chives, rosemary, oregano

3 cloves finely minced garlic

¼ cup very finely grated parmesan cheese

2/3 - 1 cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

In a large mixer bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. Warm the milk and water until lukewarm to the touch. Add to the bowl along with pieces of the butter. Stir with a wooden spoon. Switch the dough hook and add the eggs, one at a time, then approximately another 2 cups of flour to make a soft dough that does not stick to the sides of the bowl. Knead on the lowest speed for about 5-6 minutes. Cover and let rise until double in bulk.

Meanwhile, grease an angel food cake or bundt pan well with lots of soft butter. If using an angel food cake tin, wrap aluminium foil around the outside bottom of the pan to prevent oil from seeping out during cooking.

In a medium bowl, mix together the herbs, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil and salt.

Once the dough has risen, transfer it to a lightly floured board. Cut off small pieces (about the size of a golf ball); roll into a ball with your hands and drop it into the herb mixture. Coat and set into the greased angel food cake pan. Continue to add balls until all the dough is used.

Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise about 30-40 minutes. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 40 minutes until the internal temperature is 180°F (82°C). Check after about 25 minutes; if the bread is browning too quickly, drape a sheet of aluminium foil over the top of the pan to shield it from the heat.

Let stand for 10 minutes before removing the bread from the pan to a wire rack. Enjoy warm.