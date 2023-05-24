Grilled Focaccia

On a hot summer day, there’s no need to turn on the oven to have bread with dinner. The grill is the perfect place to make delicious focaccia. If you don’t have a grill, this bread can also be baked in a 400°F oven for 25 minutes.

Use a focaccia recipe that uses about 4-5 cups of flour. It will yield approximately two 8” skillets. An Easy No Knead Focaccia recipe can be read here.

1 recipe focaccia* (see note above) that has doubled in bulk and is ready to shape

About 2 tbsp olive oil, for brushing

Coarse flaky sea salt, such as Maldon or Vancouver Island sea salt

Dried herbs, such as oregano

Optional toppings: roasted red pepper, roasted zucchini, olives, or sliced baby tomatoes

Oil or cooking spray to grease the skillet

Grease an 8” cast iron skillet. Gently transfer the dough to a lightly floured cutting board. Cut dough in half and gently place it in the prepared skillet. With floured fingers gently ease the dough in place to cover the bottom of the skillet. If the dough becomes springy, let it rest for 5-10 minutes and then continue easing the dough in place. Cover with a tea towel and let rise until doubled in bulk.

Preheat grill to 400°F. If using charcoal, place the hot charcoal on one side of the grill. If using propane, turn off one burner.

Remove towel and gently brush the top of the dough with olive oil. Using your fingers, poke the dough all over to create indentations. Sprinkle with a small amount of sea salt and then top with desired toppings. If the skillet handle is made of wood, cover with foil to prevent it burning on the grill.

Place the skillet over indirect heat. If using a charcoal grill, set the skillet over the area without the coals. If using a propane BBQ, set the skillet over the unlit burner. Close the lid and bake about 25 minutes, rotating the skillet half way through. Timing of the bread will vary depending on the BBQ temperature. Bread will be done when a thermometer inserted into the middle reaches 180°F.

Remove from heat and let the bread rest 5-10 minutes before cutting.