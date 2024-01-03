REGINA
Wheatland Cafe

    • Italian Beef and Sausage Meatloaf

    Be sure to get fresh sausage that requires cooking for this recipe. Precooked sausages will not work. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes and your favourite vegetables.

     

    Meatloaf

    1 lb ground beef

    1 lb Italian sausage, casings removed and broken into small pieces

    1 medium onion, finely diced

    3 cloves garlic, minced

    2 eggs

    1 cup parmesan cheese

    ½ cup breadcrumbs

    ½ cup chili sauce, such as Heinz, or ketchup

    1 tbsp Dijon mustard

    1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

    2 tsp oregano

    1 ½ tsp salt

    1 tsp black pepper

     

    Sauce

    ½ cup chili sauce or ketchup

    ¼ cup smoky BBQ sauce

    1 tbsp brown sugar

     

    Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9”x5” loaf pan, or a shallow casserole dish.

    In a large bowl, combine all the meatloaf ingredients and mix well with your hands. Pat into a prepared loaf pan or shallow casserole dish.

    In a small bowl, mix together the sauce ingredients: ½ cup chili sauce, BBQ sauce and brown sugar. Pour over the meatloaf.

    Bake, uncovered, for about 1 ½ hours, until internal temperature registers 155°F. Let stand 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving.

