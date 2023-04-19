Lentil and Chickpea Power Salad

The mint adds a fresh element to this hearty salad. Experiment with other fresh herbs such as dill, basil or oregano.

Serves 6

1 cup lentils

1 ½ - 2 cups water

540 mL can chickpeas, rinsed

1 large carrot, grated

½ an English cucumber, seeded and diced

1 large tomato, seeded and diced

¼ cup shelled sunflower seeds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup chopped cilantro

2-3 tbsp chopped fresh mint leaves (stem removed)

Salt and pepper

Dressing

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil

1 tbsp capers with their juice

1 clove garlic

3 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ - 2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp Indian-style curry paste, or curry powder

1/4 cup – 1 cup water

Cook the lentils in the water. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, tomato, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, cilantro and mint. Add the cooled lentils to the salad. Season with salt and pepper and toss gently.

To make the dressing, combine all the dressing ingredients in a blender jar and whiz until smooth, adding water to make a smooth runny dressing. Pour some of the dressing onto the salad (you won’t need all the dressing; save for another use). Toss well. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more lime juice or curry powder to your taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Toss the salad before serving.