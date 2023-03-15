Pasta Sauce with Chicken, Mushrooms and Asparagus

A delicious sauce with loads of flavour. Serve over linguine or your favourite pasta.

Serves 4

300 g boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 3), cut into ½” cubes

1 large yellow onion, cut into about 24 thin wedges

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

200 g sliced button mushrooms

200 g fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1” pieces

½ a red pepper, diced

2/3 cup white wine

1 ½ cups chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup 35% cream

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp cornstarch + 2 tbsp water

Canola oil, for browning

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

About 250 g linguine noodles, cooked al dente

Parmesan cheese for garnish

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the chicken in about 1 tbsp oil. Season with salt and pepper. Remove to a plate.

In the same skillet, saute the onion and garlic for 1 minute over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms release their juices and then all the liquid is cooked off. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the asparagus, red pepper and reserved cooked chicken; cook for 1 minute. Add the white wine to deglaze the pan and cook for several minutes. Add the stock, bring to a boil and let simmer about 5 minutes. Add the cream and stir to combine. Let simmer several minutes.

If sauce needs some thickening, mix together 1 tbsp cornstarch with 2 tbsp water. Add a small amount to the pan and stir. Continue to add small amounts until the desired consistency of the sauce is reached. Add the basil and stir. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve over cooked linguine noodles. Garnish with some freshly grated parmesan cheese.