Raspberry Almond Cream Cheese Buns

Makes about 22 buns

The filling of cream cheese and fresh raspberries makes these swirly buns irresistible.

Raspberry Almond Filling

1 pint, approx fresh raspberries

2 - 250 g packages softened cream cheese

2/3 cup granulated sugar

¼ tsp almond extract

Sweet Yeast Dough

3-4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp quick rise instant, or traditional dry yeast

2 tsp kosher salt

1 ¼ cups lukewarm milk (or unsweetened milk substitute)

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup melted butter

1 egg, beaten with a fork

Almond Glaze

2 cups icing sugar

about 4 tbsp milk

¼ tsp almond extract

½ cup toasted flaked almonds, for topping

Raspberry Almond Filling

With a fork, mash the cream cheese in a medium bowl. Add the sugar and almond extract and stir well to incorporate. Set aside until ready to use.

Sweet Yeast Dough

In a large bowl, add 2 cups flour along with the instant yeast and salt. In a medium bowl whisk together warm milk, sugar and butter. Whisk in the egg and add to the flour mixture. Stir with a wooden spoon for about 1 minute.

Add another 1 ½ cups - 2 cups flour. While the dough is in the bowl, knead it until dough comes together and still somewhat sticky. Knead by hand for 10 minutes, or in a stand mixer on low speed for 5-7 minutes. Dough will be soft. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in bulk, about 2 hours.

To Form Buns

Grease two 12-cup muffins tin well.

Cut the dough in half. Set one half aside. On a floured board and using a floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a long rectangle about 8” high by about 18” long.

With a spatula, spread half the filling over the entire surface of the dough. Place ½ the raspberries evenly over the top of the filling. With your fingers, carefully press the berries into the filling.

Starting with the long side, roll up the dough. Pinch edges to seal. Roll the dough so the seam side is down. Trim the ends and cut the dough into 10-12 evenly thick pinwheels.

Place the pinwheels into the tin, pinwheel side up and press gently to fill the cup with the dough. Continue with the remaining pieces. Repeat with the second piece of dough.

Cover the muffins tins with plastic wrap and let the pinwheels rise about 40 minutes. Meanwhile preheat oven to 350°F. Remove plastic wrap and bake buns for about 25 minutes, or until the internal temperature registers 180°F with an instant read thermometer.

Cool 10-15 minutes in pan and then remove buns to a wire rack. Drizzle with the almond glaze and sprinkle with the toasted almonds. Serve warm or room temperature. These can also be frozen unglazed. Warm defrosted buns for about 5 minutes in 350°F oven.

Almond Glaze

Whisk together the icing sugar, milk and almond extract, adding additional milk as required (by ¼ tsps) to make a runny glaze.