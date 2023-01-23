Slow-cooker Pot Roast

There’s nothing like a homey pot roast to warm your day. This one hits the spot, especially when you walk into the house after a day at work and dinner is practically ready to serve. You can also make this recipe in a slow oven set to 275°F.

Serves about 4-6 people

2-3 lb beef roast, such as rump, blade, sirloin tip (do not remove any of the strings holding the roast together)

Your favourite BBQ rub, such as something Southwestern or Mexican

4-5 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 stalks celery, cut into chunks

1 large onion, diced

3-4 cloves garlic, chopped

3 dried shitake mushrooms, whole

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, or 2 tsp dried

1 tbsp fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dried

2 cups diced tomatoes

1 cup red wine, or beef broth

About 1-2 cups beef broth

2 tbsp cornstarch

About 2 tbsp water

Turn the slow cooker to low to begin preheating. (If using the oven, set the temperature to 275°F.)

Meanwhile, rub the roast all over with the rub, being sure to get into every crevice. Place the roast in the bottom of the slow-cooker. (If you’re using your oven, place the roast in a greased crock pot.)

Place the carrots, celery, onion, garlic, mushroom, rosemary and thyme around the roast. Add the tomatoes and then the red wine. Add the beef broth so it comes ½ way up the sides of the roast. Put on the lid and slow cook for about 8 hours, turning the roast over halfway through the cooking time, if possible. The roast is done when it’s fork tender (usually around 200°F).

Remove the roast to a plate and cover. Make a slurry with the cornstarch and water. Pour about half into the broth in the slow cooker and stir until somewhat thick, adding more of the cornstarch-water mixture as needed to make a gravy. Let cook for several minutes.

Remove any strings from the roast and slice. Place the slices on the serving platter and then place the carrots and celery around the meat. Spoon over the gravy and serve with mashed potatoes and crusty bread.