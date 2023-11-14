Spicy Asian Salmon Buddha Bowl
This amazing bowl tastes like deconstructed sushi! Edamame beans, sushi ginger and nori (sushi seaweed paper) are available at Asian specialty stores. Green peas can also be substituted
Serves 4
4 salmon or steelhead trout fillets
Spicy Honey Sriracha Sauce
3 tbsp oil
1 tbsp sesame oil
3 tbsp liquid honey
3 tbsp sriracha sauce
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp grated ginger
1 clove garlic, minced
Nori Crisps
3 sheets nori (sushi seaweed paper)
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup water
Canola oil, for deep frying
Salt, for seasoning
1 cup brown rice
2 cups water
Pinch salt
1 cup shelled edamame beans
Sliced red onion
Julienned carrots
Fresh bean sprouts
Cilantro sprigs
½ cup pickled sushi ginger
Sesame seeds, for garnish
Crispy nori, for garnish
Preheat oven to 400°F. Rinse and pat dry the fillets with paper towel. For skin-on salmon, line a cookie sheet with foil. Do not grease. For skinless salmon use parchment paper, or greased aluminum foil. Set the fillets on the cookie sheet.
Meanwhile, cook the rice in 2 cups water with a pinch of salt.
Spicy Honey Sriracha Sauce: Combine the spicy honey sriracha sauce in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer 3 minutes. Set aside to cool completely. Reserve a scant ½ cup of sauce for the dressing. Brush the remaining sauce on the top of the fillets. Bake 10 minutes per inch of fish. Add 1 tbsp water to the reserved sauce to thin it to a dressing. Set aside.
Nori Crisps: Using scissors, cut each sheet of seaweed into 4 equal strips (about 2” wide). You will have 12 strips. Whisk together the cornstarch and water. Heat about 1” canola oil in a large pot to 375°F. Dip one strip of nori in the cornstarch mixture. Lay the strip in the hot oil. Cook both sides until the oil stops bubbling. Don’t be tempted to remove the strips too early or they won’t be crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and season immediately with salt. Continue until all the strips are cooked.
To assemble the bowl, place a large spoonful of rice on one side of a serving bowl. Add a mound of ¼ cup edamame, some red onion, julienned carrots, bean sprouts and a small posy of cilantro sprigs.
If using skin-on fillets, the ungreased foil will keep the skin stuck to the foil. Slip your spatula between the skin and flesh and remove the fillet to the bowl.
Add a small mound of about 1 tbsp sushi ginger. Sprinkle the bowl with some sesame seeds and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish the bowl with the nori crisp and serve immediately.
