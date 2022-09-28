Tomato Salsa – Smoked or Not!
I’ve been making this salsa for decades! I started the smoking the tomatoes, onions and hot peppers in last few years and the result is smokin’ awesome! Directions below are for both smoked and non-smoked versions. Also, regarding jalapenos – if you like hot salsa, chop them seeds and all. Without the seeds, the salsa will gradually lose its heat over the winter. Feel free to try it with habeneros as well. You can halve this recipe successfully.
2 cups onion (sliced for smoking, diced for non-smoking)
6 garlic cloves, chopped finely
A whole bunch of tomatoes, halved or 7 cups diced tomatoes
1 cup diced green peppers
4 jalapeno peppers (with seeds if you want it hot, without for a milder version)
1 habanero (omit if you don’t want it hot)
2 tsp ground cumin
¾ cup cider or malt vinegar
4 tsp salt
One 6-oz can tomato paste
½ a bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped
Smoked Version: Preheat smoker to 180°F. On a rimmed cookie sheet lined with parchment or aluminum foil, lay the halved tomatoes, cut side up; the sliced onion, and the halved jalapeno and habanero peppers. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place the tray inside the smoker and smoke the vegetables for 1-2 hours. Remove to cool for about 15-30 minutes. When cool, peel the skins off the tomatoes, if desired, and chop them to measure 7 cups (I no longer remove the skins). Dice the onions and finely chop the jalapeno peppers. Add them to a large stock pot along with the remaining ingredients except the cilantro. Bring to a boil and simmer, uncovered for 15 minutes. Add the chopped cilantro and cook 5 minutes longer. Freeze, or ladle into sterilized jars and process in a hot water bath for 20 minutes. Makes four 2-cup jars.
Non-Smoked version: Into a large stock pot, add the diced onion and diced tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, cumin, vinegar, salt, and tomato paste. Bring to a boil and simmer, uncovered for 15 minutes. Add the chopped cilantro and cook 5 minutes longer. Freeze, or ladle into sterilized jars and process in a hot water bath for 20 minutes. Makes four 2-cup jars.
