    • Wild Rice Salad with Dried Fruit and Nuts

    You’ll love the slightly sweet dressing that pairs so nicely with the delicious and hearty salad.

    Serves 6

    1 cup wild rice

    Water, for soaking

    2-3 cups vegetable or beef broth

    ½ cup hazelnuts

    5 green onions, sliced

    3 large radishes or 6 small, thinly sliced

    7 dried apricots, sliced

    ½ cup dried cranberries

    ½ cup roughly chopped parsley

    Salt, to taste

    Lots of black pepper

    Dressing

    3 tbsp olive oil

    1 tbsp red wine vinegar

    1 tbsp honey

    2 heaping tsp Dijon, German or grainy mustard

    The night before, soak the wild rice in water, enough to cover the rice by at least 1”.

    The next day, rinse the rice in a colander. Transfer to a pot and add the broth and a pinch of salt. Cook until rice is tender by not overcooked. You may need to add another 1 cup broth. Let the rice cool to room temperature before adding to the salad. You can speed up the process by spreading the rice on a cookie sheet and chilling briefly.

    Meanwhile, toast the hazelnuts in a 350°F oven for 10 minutes. Once toasted, transfer the hot nuts to a tea towel and rub the nuts all over to remove as much of the husks as possible. Discard the husks. Roughly chop the nuts.

    To make the dressing, whisk together the oil, vinegar, honey and mustard.

    Into a large bowl, add the green onion, radishes, sliced apricots, cranberries, rice and toasted nuts. Pour over the dressing. Season with salt and lots of pepper and toss well. Taste and adjust seasonings.

