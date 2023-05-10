Woolworth Cheesecake

The quintessential dessert served at Woolworths (Woolco). This cheesecake is impossibly light and fluffy. The beating of the evaporated milk builds small microbubbles that create the airy mouthfeel. You can also beat 1 ½ cups 35% cream instead of evaporated milk, which will create a delicious but less airy consistency. Play with Jell-O flavours to change things up.

Makes 9” x 13” pan

3 oz package lemon Jell-0 (gelatin, not pudding) (also try lime or other flavour)

1 cup boiling water

3 cups graham cracker crumbs, divided

½ cup melted butter

8 oz (250 g) cream cheese

1 cup granulated sugar

5 tbsp lemon juice

1 can evaporated milk, well chilled

Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water. Place the bowl in an ice water bath and stir occasionally. Jell-O will start to thicken in about 10-15 minutes.

In a medium bowl, mix 2 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until well blended, press into bottom of pan.

Beat the evaporated milk with whisk attachment until stiff peaks and fluffy. Set aside.

In another mixer bowl, with the whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese, sugar and lemon juice until smooth, about 5 minutes. On low speed, add thickened Jell-O.

Fold in the whipped evaporated milk in four additions. If evaporated milk deflates, clean the whisk and beat the evaporated milk again to stiff peaks and then fold into the lemon mixture. Spread filling over the crust and sprinkle top with ½ cup graham cracker crumbs. Chill at least 3 hours and up to overnight.