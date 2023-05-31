Mosaic returns after 3-year hiatus but uncertainty has some pavilions making adjustments

The Mosaic Festival of Cultures returns to Regina this weekend, following a three-year break due to the pandemic.

Organizers hope the large crowds return but uncertainty has some pavilions making adjustments.

The Kyiv pavilion has traditionally been one of the largest, seating up to 2,000 people in the REAL District. After the three-year shutdown due to COVID-19, the pavilion is downsizing to a church hall.

Terry Kuzyk, spokesperson for the Kyiv pavilion, said everyone taking part is looking forward to it.

“The people who have been working hard getting all the food preparation in order and the dancers are all excited,” he said.

However, uncertainty following the lengthy hiatus has the pavilion making the adjustment to a smaller space.

“There are people who have said there are going to be a lot of people and there are those who say the crowds may not be there. We just don’t know what to expect and I think that goes for every other pavilion. You know we’re starting over again,” he said.

There will be 17 other cultures to experience at Mosaic. For Ukrainians though, it goes beyond that.

“We really do want to educate people on what’s happening and that’s all part of our Ukraine right now. People need to see that,” Kuzyk said.

Mosaic has been staged in Regina since 1967. Some cultural groups view this year as a fresh start following the three-year break and a chance to rebuild.

