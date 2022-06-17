Mossbank, Sask. man $1M richer after LOTTO MAX draw

Mossbank's Gary Woit is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire. (Courtesy of Sask. Lotteries) Mossbank's Gary Woit is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire. (Courtesy of Sask. Lotteries)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener