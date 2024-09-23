REGINA
Regina

    Motorcyclist suffers non-life-threatening injuries after Ring Road crash

    Regina police say a motorcyclist was seriously hurt but suffered from non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Ring Road late last week.

    On Sept. 20, at around 5:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to Ring Road south of Arcola Avenue for a report of crash involving a motorcycle.

    Officers responded to the scene along with EMS.

    Paramedics transported the driver of the motorcycle to hospital.

    Southbound traffic on Ring Road was rerouted around the crash scene while crews were present.

    Regina police provided no further details on the incident.

