Multiple semis involved in Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask.

Highway 39 remains closed from the Moose Jaw area to Corinne Wednesday following a collision at Rouleau, Sask., according to the Highway Hotline.

The Highway Hotline says the crash occurred "at Rouleau" and both lanes of the roadway are closed with emergency crews on the scene.

Multiple semis and an SUV are said to be involved in the collision and at least one driver was reported to be in critical condition, according to one person at the scene involved in the crash.

The Highway Hotline posted that the roadway was closed at around 8:30 a.m.

As of 12:30 Wednesday afternoon the highway was still closed according to the Highway Hotline.

Meanwhile, travel was not recommended on Highway 39 south of Corrine to Yellow Grass Wednesday morning.

Zero visibility was being reported along with icy and slippery sections and wet conditions subject to freezing.

Environment and Climate Change Canada also issued fog advisories for the area and other parts of southern Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.

Current highway conditions can be read here.

(VincentDupuis/CTVNews)

RCMP said officers from the Milestone detachment responded to the collision and more details would be provided at a later time.

"Milestone RCMP are responding to a report of a serious collision on Highway #39 north of Rouleau. Highway #39 is currently closed and traffic is being diverted. Motorists can expect delays in the area," RCMP said in an email to CTV News around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Rouleau, Sask. is about 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.