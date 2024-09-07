Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community

The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.

The mural, which was unveiled over the weekend, covers the southside of the youth centre and was painted by local artist Geanna Dunbar.

Officials with the community association and the youth centre said it was made possible by the support of the city.

The association had been calling for something to be done in the community to represent community and youth.

Youth in the community were able to help out with creating the piece.

“It’s so important that the youth in our community take part in projects like this,” said Jacqui Wasacase, the executive director of the Rainbow Youth Centre.

"The concept started last fall. The actual painting of the mural and developing the mural started in the spring of this year,” Pat Faulconbridge, the executive director of the North Central Community Association, said.

“You'll see smoke in the mural. We started this mural during the time that we had smoke in the community from the forest fires. We still could see the vision through the smoke. So, there are many symbols in this mural, and everyone who walks by is going to see something personal."

Wasacase and Faulconbridge said the mural is another step toward reconciliation in the community.

“I think the more things that we do like this, the more that we create that space,” Wasacase said.

To celebrate the mural, members of the community participated in a round dance and BBQ afterward.