Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP

Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.

RCMP said Thursday that evidence suggests Damien Sanderson, another suspect originally believed to have been involved in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. stabbings, was murdered by Myles, his brother.

“Myles Sanderson committed all of the homicides alone,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said.

“This brings the total number of people who were killed by Myles Sanderson on Sept. 4, 2022 to 11.”

Damien was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering. All charges related to the investigation were withdrawn by the Crown following the deaths of Myles and Damien, according to RCMP.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP believes it is important to clarify Damien’s involvement in the sequence of these events to demonstrate our continued commitment to transparency to the victims and the families of those affected and to the public,” Blackmore said.

The Sept. 4 mass stabbing left 11 dead and 18 injured. The suspects, brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson are both dead.

Damien's body was found in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 5. Police do not believe his fatal injuries were self-inflicted.

Myles Sanderson died in police custody after going into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come...

With files from CTV News Saskatoon’s Josh Lynn