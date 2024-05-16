Nadine Wilson steps down as leader of Sask. United Party

The Sask. United Party’s (SUP) sole member in the legislature, Nadine Wilson, has announced she will step down from her role as the party’s leader.

Wilson made the announcement following the close of the Saskatchewan Legislature’s spring session on Thursday.

“Our party will ushering in a new era of leadership under the capable guidance of our new leader John Hromek,” Wilson said.

Wilson will still seek re-election in her constituency of Saskatchewan Rivers as a member of SUP.

Hromek previously ran under the SUP banner in the Lumsden-Morse by-election of 2023 – where the party came in second place with 23 per cent of the vote.

Hromek plans to run in the same constituency in the upcoming provincial election.

When asked if he will stay on as leader if he doesn’t win his seat – Hromek said that’s to be seen.

“We haven’t discussed that exact scenario at this point in time … As you can see, I’m all in in this party. We’re going work hard and try to earn every vote out there and try to be successful in Lumsden-Morse,” But at the end of the day this party represents all people of Saskatchewan … so I’m going to do what’s best for the party, at the end of the day.”

In its first year of operation, SUP raised over $500,000 - $200,000 of which was provided by Hromek.

“Yes, $200,000 of that did come from myself. When we start a new party – we do need seat capital and that’s why we put it in,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that you put your money where your mouth is and that’s why I did that.”

Hromek said the party will outline its candidates in the “coming weeks and months.”

