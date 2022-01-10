NDP calls for replacement of Sask. education minister

The Saskatchewan NDP Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to replace the minister of education.

The call from the NDP follows criticism from the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) of last week’s plan for the return to classes.

The opposition said the return to school last week without a plan, and the lack of communication with the education sector, are the driving forces behind this call for his resignation.

“We have an education minister, the only one in the country, who has not taken additional steps to protect students and staff in our schools,” Carla Beck, the NDP’s education critic, said.

During a provincial press conference on Wednesday, Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the province consulted with school divisions about the Jan. 3 return to school plan.

In an interview with CTV News, both groups said robust communication was lacking - and they hope to see more collaboration between school officials and the Ministry of Education moving forward.

Both groups are also calling on the province to reinstate the Education Response Planning Team.

In an emailed response to the calls for Duncan’s replacement, the Governement of Saskatchewan said the NDP is “taking pointless and gratuitous cheap shots at cabinet ministers.”

“Both Premier Moe and Minister Duncan were in northern Saskatchewan today meeting with the La Loche school community and celebrating progress made towards their new school,” the premier’s press secretary said.

