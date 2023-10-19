NDP opposition proposes amendments to Parents’ Bill of Rights, Sask. Party votes against both

On Thursday, NDP MLA and education critic Matt Love proposed two amendments to Bill 137, which were both shot down by the Sask. Party.

Bill 137, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, would require parents to be notified if a student under 16-years-old asks to use a different pronoun or name, ban third-party sex education groups from classrooms, and require schools to fly Saskatchewan flags.

Members of the opposition took turns speaking for hours at a time throughout the past week in an attempt to stall the legislation.

Love presented the Do No Harm Amendment during the legislative assembly on Thursday, which lost by a vote of 33 to 11.

The amendment would have made it so parental consent would not be required in special cases where a mental health professional determines there is no way to create a safe plan for disclosure.

Love also presented the Parental Engagement Strategy, which would have been developed in consultation with parents, teachers, school community councils, and school divisions, to get parents more involved in their kids’ education.

According to the release, that strategy would have come into effect within one year of Bill 137 coming into force.

That amendment was also voted down.

“I’ve heard from parents across the province who say that many of their biggest concerns are falling on deaf ears. Really basic issues like class sizes and conditions, mental health supports, and lunchroom fees just don’t seem like a priority for this government,” Love said.

Following a week of 14-hour sessions, the legislation is expected to pass on Friday.

-With files from Josh Lynn