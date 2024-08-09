NDP with slightest of edges over Sask. Party heading towards election: poll

A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.

According to the poll conducted in partnership with The SKoop podcast, among decided voters, 48 per cent plan to vote NDP and 47 per cent plan to vote for the Saskatchewan Party.

The gap has closed significantly since September of 2023, when 53 per cent of decided voters were for the Sask. Party and 39 per cent favoured the NDP, according to Insightrix.

Among male voters, 55 per cent told the polling firm in July that if the election was held at that time, they would vote for the Sask. Party. Forty per cent said NDP.

The majority of women who responded — 57 per cent —favoured the NDP, with just 38 per cent indicating their vote would be for the Sask. Party.

The province’s two largest cities also appeared to be swaying towards the NDP.

According to the poll, in July 61 per cent of respondents in Regina supported the NDP, with 36 per cent supporting the Sask. Party.

Saskatoon’s numbers were similar, with 64 per cent saying they would vote for the NDP and 34 per cent pledging their allegiance to the Sask. Party, Insightrix says.

The Sask. Party appears to have most of its support from those aged 55 and up, as 55 per cent of decided voters in that age category said they will vote for the current party in power.

The NDP appears to have the largest base of support among those aged 18 to 34, with 61 per cent polled in that group saying they intend to vote orange.

Insightrix said the poll was conducted online among 860 adults in Saskatchewan from July 23 to 26, 2024.

“Since the research is conducted online, it is considered to be a non-probability proportion sample and therefore margins of error are not applicable.”

The full poll can be read here.

An election in Saskatchewan must be held no later than Oct. 28.