'Near and dear to all filmmakers': Return of Regina's discount theatre bodes well for fans, movie makers alike
The proprietors of Regina’s sole discount theatre are aware they’re carrying on a significant legacy.
Located at 3806 Albert Street in the Golden Mile Shopping Centre since 1998 – generations of moviegoers have passed through the doors of the former Rainbow Theatre – seeking a type of entertainment that can only found on the silver screen.
“It was really exciting to be able to take over this building. It has a big history. People really enjoy this place. They were sad when it closed down,” Moonlight Movies co-owner Jason Longworth told CTV News. “So when we were able to open it back up, people were excited about it.”
The closing credits rolled on the Rainbow in September of 2023. The dire situation was relieved by Moonlight Movies.
Known for operating its drive-in theatre in Pilot Butte, the new start-up was looking to expand just as the Rainbow was taking its last bow.
“We were more looking for just what happened to the equipment where they all went. We were looking to buy stuff and take over and then when we found this place, they actually had the facility and the equipment still here,” Longworth explained.
“When we kind of told them we had the experience and the knowledge of how to operate it all. That's where the talks got a little more serious.”
While the creation of “Moonlight Movie Cinemas” ensured that Regina didn’t lose its low cost theatre experience – it also meant that a cherished institution for filmmakers wasn’t lost to history.
“It's a place that is near and dear to all filmmaker’s hearts in Saskatchewan,” filmmaker Jason Truong told CTV News.
“It's a great location, best popcorn in the city. I may be biased, but that's my opinion,” he laughed.
Moonlight Movies hosted Truong and the rest of Character Flaw Productions for the debut of their film “Terms and Conditions” back in April.
The movie – which Truong describes as “Black Mirror, meets The Hangover, meets Four Rooms” – features an array of well-known performers including Kate Flannery (The Office), Mary Lynn Rajskub (Always Sunny in Philadelphia and 24), Jann Arden, Kenny Hotz (Kenny v Spenny) and Steve-O (Jackass).
“It revolves around these five different apps, five different adventures, and they all kind of join up and tell a story about how apps take control of our lives and comedy ensues based on what these apps do,” Truong explained.
According to Longworth – many local filmmakers have reached out – looking to get their work on the big screen.
“You can’t always pay the big fees to go to the big cinemas and we can be a little more reasonable and get them in there and work [out] deals with these guys and it's always cool to see their content on screen,” he said.
“Even a lot of the extras, right? There's usually a lot of people that are in the films that don't always get credit but they can come out and see themselves on the big screen. Where normally they'd have to watch it at home,” he added.
Truong has said his crew will be looking into distribution options for “Terms and Conditions” – adding that it’s an exciting time to be in the film business in Saskatchewan.
“When the tax credit got cut it was pretty barren, but because demand is there, we're starting to see kind of through the grapevine – projects appearing. With the screen appearing, big productions are coming down the pipe. So, it's just imminent,” he said.
“As a filmmaker, couldn't be more excited.”
As for the theatre itself, Longworth said that work continues on upgrades to the aging facility, as well as getting the word out that the cinema is open and ready for business.
“The biggest challenge we had was just getting the brand name back out there, letting people know we're open again,” he said. “Because you know, there were so many articles and people knew we were closed, but we had to get people aware that we're back up and running again.”
The upgrades are not just contained to Moonlight’s Golden Mile Location. According to Longworth, the company’s Pilot Butte Drive-in will now screen films on their first-run.
“We're putting some new equipment out there, upgrading it so we can do first run cinema and then as it trickles down out there, we can bring it in here and bring it in a second run as well,” he said.
For the future, Longworth said the team at Moonlight will be focusing on providing the best experience possible – for the lowest price.
His only advice to patrons: Come on out. Enjoy the show – and don’t forget to buy the popcorn.
“[You] don't have to break the bank when you come here but you still can create the memories that you created as a kid,” he said.
“Now you can create those with your families as well and kind of keep the tradition going.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated
The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated.
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this summer
Get ready for what nearly all the experts think will be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record, thanks to unprecedented ocean heat and a brewing La Nina.
Air travel is expensive. WestJet wants the government to do more to change that
WestJet is asking the federal government to put measures in place to lower ticket costs for travellers, but questions remain on who would foot the bill.
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
Jennifer Lopez's response to question about Ben Affleck is a reminder of their decades of love in the spotlight
Plenty of people are wondering if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having problems in their marriage, but one person had the nerve to ask in a public forum.
Was this the bug that stung you? Wasp sightings revive murder-hornet concerns; no detections confirmed
As temperatures rise out of a mild El Nino winter, Canada's buggy season is already upon us again, and this year, the bugs are looking especially big.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. town says the health authority hasn't staffed their once-busy clinic since the pandemic
Residents of Duck Lake and Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation are renewing calls for help as their doctor’s clinic has sat empty since the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over crumbling highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
-
NDP call for investigation after Sask. Government House Leader accused of carrying gun in legislature
The Saskatchewan NDP are calling for an investigation into whether or not Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison once brought a gun to the legislature after being accused by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 60 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
‘They need lots of love’: Manitoba organization rehoming beagles used in research labs
A Manitoba organization aimed at giving research dogs a second chance at life is searching for foster homes for pups in need.
-
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
Edmonton
-
1 charged with murder, police looking for others after killing near Kingsway last week
Police say the death of a man who was found critically injured on a sidewalk is a homicide.
-
Stabbing in northeast Edmonton sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed Wednesday night.
-
Future of Westmount Shopping Centre unclear after tenants given 30 day notice
Several business owners at Edmonton's Westmount Shopping Centre say they've been given only 30-days notice to find a new location.
Calgary
-
Inglewood Aquatic Centre to close in December
Following years of struggles with high maintenance costs, the City of Calgary is closing down one of its swimming facilities.
-
Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park
Coined as Banff's 'ultimate summer job,' the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.
-
4th Street Lilac Festival returns for 2024 bigger than ever before
Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival will be bigger than ever before when it returns this year.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta gets D- on latest poverty report card; food banks trying to keep up with demand
Alberta received a D- grade on Food Bank Canada’s annual poverty report card – a mark that did not come as a surprise for many organizations in Lethbridge.
-
Alberta sheriffs close Medicine Hat property over violence, drug activity
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Medicine Hat, saying officers were frequently called to the home because of drug activity and violence.
-
May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
Toronto
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
'This team is Canada's team': Here's what you need to know about the WNBA's Toronto expansion
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) has officially announced that it’s expanding north of the border with a first-ever Canadian team in Toronto.
-
One dead, another in critical condition after shooting outside Mississauga school
A man has died and another male victim remains in hospital in critical condition following a double shooting at a school parking lot in Mississauga late Wednesday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in the area, "and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies."
-
Treasury Board president urges managers to be flexible on exemptions for new 3-day office mandate
The president of the Treasury Board is standing by the federal government's new hybrid office mandate for federal public servants, but is urging managers to be flexible for staff requiring exemptions.
-
Transit planning group calls for new tax in City of Ottawa to support public transit
The City of Ottawa should study imposing a new levy on vehicles to help fund OC Transpo and O-Train operations, a new report recommends.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Students at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School near Montreal are protesting after they say their school's administration started pushing what they call a 'sexist' dress code.
-
UQAM seeking injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment
Universite du Quebec a Montreal has filed for an injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on its downtown campus a little over a week ago.
-
Plan to wake serial killer Robert Pickton from coma: Quebec police
A spokesman for Quebec's provincial police says British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton is in a medically induced coma after a prison attack and doctors planned to try to wake him soon.
Vancouver
-
Plan to wake serial killer Robert Pickton from coma: Quebec police
A spokesman for Quebec's provincial police says British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton is in a medically induced coma after a prison attack and doctors planned to try to wake him soon.
-
Violent offender arrested after serious assault against partner in West Vancouver
West Vancouver police say they arrested a violent offender in the British Properties neighbourhood Wednesday, in an incident that drew a significant number of officers to the area.
-
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
Vancouver Island
-
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.
-
Plan to wake serial killer Robert Pickton from coma: Quebec police
A spokesman for Quebec's provincial police says British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton is in a medically induced coma after a prison attack and doctors planned to try to wake him soon.
-
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
London
-
Western engaging London Police Liaison Team to deal with encampment
Western University is taking action against what it calls "illegal activity" at a Pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus.
-
Tip from Lambton County leads to numerous classic cars recovered in Stirling, Ont.
Provincial police northwest of Belleville have recovered millions of dollars worth of classic cars following a tip from Lambton County.
-
Lottery theft in Mitchell results in two people being charged
Two people have been charged after police initiated an Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) "suspicious win investigation." On Dec. 14, 2023, officers received information from the OLG about a suspicious lottery ticket win at a retail outlet in Mitchell.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Ending homelessness in Sudbury would cost $350M: report
A successful strategy to end functional homelessness in Greater Sudbury would cost $350 million, a report headed to city council concludes.
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
-
Was this the bug that stung you? Wasp sightings revive murder-hornet concerns; no detections confirmed
As temperatures rise out of a mild El Nino winter, Canada's buggy season is already upon us again, and this year, the bugs are looking especially big.
Atlantic
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in Halifax: police
Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on a Halifax street early Thursday morning.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.