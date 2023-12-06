Nearly half of Sask. residents polled want changes made to current pronoun law

Saskatchewan’s new pronoun law is garnering support from 55 per cent of people who took part in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll.

According to the poll, 44 per cent “strongly support” the law and another 11 per cent “support” it.

However, 31 per cent say they “strongly oppose” it and about half of the poll’s participants want changes made to the current legislation. Another eight per cent “oppose” the current legislation as is, the poll showed.

The “Parents’ Bill of Rights” introduced in October requires a student under the age of 16 to get parental consent before changing their pronoun or name in school.

Around 50 per cent of those who took part in the poll say exceptions should be allowed in cases where the school believes a child may be in an abusive household or unreceptive to the child’s desired changes in identification, according to Angus Reid Institute.

Angus Reid says the poll was conducted online between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 and carries a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Angus Reid said 350 adults who are residents of Saskatchewan and members of the Angus Reid Forum participated in the online poll.