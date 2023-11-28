REGINA
    • New 24 hour Regina Urgent Care Centre 85 per cent complete

    The province says Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is now 85 per cent complete with plans to be fully operational still aimed at summer 2024.

    The UCC will be a more suitable option to an alternative emergency department for illnesses, injuries or mental health issues that are considered not life-threatening but require urgent attention.

    The centre will be open 24 hours a day and seven days per week, the province said.

    A news release from the province says that the structure, roofing, interior framing, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and drywall work have all been finished with “final touches” now being done inside the building.

    “Daily preventative measures have been implemented to keep the job site dust-free, which is a requirement of the Infection Prevention and Control measures,” the release said.

    Following the completion of construction, the province says that Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) teams will be working to install equipment, train medical teams in this new environment, verify patient flow plans and prepare to welcome patients.

    Located at 1320 Albert St., north of downtown, the UCC will be staffed with more than 100 health-care professionals including psychiatric nurses and social workers who the province says will be available 24 hours per day.

    The UCC will also be located next door to an EMS centre that will be able to transport patients to hospital if need be.

    More to come…

    -- With files from Wayne Mantyka.

