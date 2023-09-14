New 29 room low income housing facility unveiled in Regina
The ribbon was cut Thursday morning as the latest low income housing facility in Regina known as Horse Dance Lodge was unveiled.
The 29 room building works with community supports to help those living inside with whatever they may be struggling with.
“We’re unveiling a facility that’s going to house vulnerable people and by people I mean men and women but also children,” Tribal Chief and CEO of File Hills, Qu’Appelle Tribal Council Jeremy Fourhorns said. “It's not just limited to addictions, but also life skills and some culturally appropriate support. If you’re going to be here then you’re going to commit to bettering yourself.”
“It's very important because there is a shortage of housing at the moment and all working together this is an example of how everyone coming together can provide those extra spaces,” president and CEO of Silver Sage Housing Natoshi Bastien said. “It just demonstrates our capacity that we can solve our own housing problems and we can work with other governments to be able to do that.”
A particular point of pride for organizers was how quickly the project was able to come together.
It was organized by Silver Sage Housing in partnership with Big Block Construction. Silver Sage is an Indigenous led company founded in 1983 that aims to provide affordable housing across the city, with 567 housing units currently in Regina.
The final product is a group effort with collaboration from all levels of government.
The efficiency of construction is thanks to a modular building plan, meaning that a lot of the buildings’ components were built offsite and then pieced together, similar to Lego structures.
“I think that's the beauty of modular building. The facility was actually built in a controlled environment, we didn’t have to face a lot of the elements of weather and some of those things that slow you down,” Bastien said.
Bastien also expressed that Silver Sage is more than willing to continue working on projects like this one to battle the ongoing housing crisis in the province.
“We’re here to assist all levels of government and work towards solving this housing crisis, we have 40 years of experience, we have a passionate and dedicated team and I think we have a great network of partners so that we can continue this work,”
The facility can hold up to 45 people when full and it is a requirement that 25 per cent of occupants are women and children.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Canadian woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'Living with fire': Some fires in the N.W.T. won’t be under control until snow comes
As communities across the Northwest Territories prepare to receive more returning residents, officials are cautioning that many of the wildfires which spurred evacuations in the first place are still active – something that may not change until regions get snow.
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
The Weather Network working on restoring service after cybersecurity incident
The Weather Network says it’s working on restoring functionality to its app and website have been after being impacted by a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday.
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
New unit will help epilepsy patients in Sask.
A new seizure investigation unit (SIU) at Royal University Hospital is bringing hope to Saskatchewan residents living with epilepsy who haven’t responded to medication.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Scott Oake and family working to open women’s addictions facility in Winnipeg
A new women's addictions treatment facility could be coming to Winnipeg, in honour of a woman who helped increase access to addiction treatments in the city.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Dozens of Calgarians speak on housing as Ottawa pledges funding with conditions
More than 150 people signed up to voice their opinion on the city's long-awaited housing strategy, which could be approved by councillors during a rare Saturday meeting.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
-
Albertans hold most average consumer debt in Canada: report
According to a consumer trends report released Thursday by Equifax, residents of the province held the highest average amount of non-mortgage debt in the second quarter of 2023 at $24,439. The average for all of Canada: more than 10 per cent less at $21,131.
Toronto
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
-
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
-
15-year-old in hospital after being hit and pinned under SUV in east Toronto
A 15-year-old is in hospital after being hit struck by an SUV and pinned underneath it in Scarborough.
Ottawa
-
Stolen plane crashes at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a stolen plane crashed at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end.
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
Ontario government initiating third-party review of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority
Frustrations with the lack of school bus service in Ottawa reached a boiling point this week, with an Ottawa councillor removed from a meeting after raising questions about compensation for parents left chauffeuring their kids to school.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Airbnb host calls $1,000 license fee 'just another kick in the teeth'
Vancouver City Council voted Wednesday to increase the annual licensing fee for operators of short-term rentals from $109 to $1,000
-
West Vancouver tenant's prolonged wine cooler dispute leads to his eviction
A West Vancouver man's exacting standards for the wine cooler in his rented townhome have led to three Residential Tenancy Board decisions, two court rulings and – ultimately – his eviction.
-
6 people bitten by a coyote in Fraser Valley within 5-hour span: BCCOS
A string of coyote attacks in the Fraser Valley Thursday morning has prompted a warning from conservation officials.
Montreal
-
Chinatown residents renew plea to Montreal mayor to address homelessness, crime
The people of Chinatown say they are bearing the brunt of the high number of homeless people in the city.
-
MUHC brings back mandatory face mask guidelines for health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United MLA's defection to Conservative Party of BC gives them official party status
There was a major shift in B.C. politics Wednesday — Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman left the BC United party to join the Conservative Party of BC.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee
People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity
As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.
-
Kitchen fire in Waterloo leaves homeowner with minor injuries
Emergency crews responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood where a kitchen fire left a person with minor injuries Thursday evening.