New Advanced Education Minister appointed by Sask. premier

Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Advanced Education on Friday morning.

Premier Scott Moe appointed Young during an announcement at Government House, a role that retiring Gordon Wyant previously held.

“I can’t thank him enough for the relationships that he’s built and the compassion and generosity that he brings to the conversations around the cabinet table and the caucus table,” Moe said.

“My friend Gord has built most recently relationships in the post-secondary sector that I think Colleen will very much be able to pick up on and move forward with quite seamlessly,” he added.

Young was first elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in a by-election in 2014.

She currently serves as chair of the Standing Committee on the Economy and as a member of the Red Tape Reductions Committee, the Government Operations Committee, the House Committee on Privileges, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, and is a Steering Committee member of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Association for Saskatchewan.

Young said she is happy and honoured to have been chosen to serve the people of Saskatchewan.

“I think there’s a lot that’s already been put in place and I’m eager to dive in and learn about where those priorities are,” she said.

No other changes were made to the cabinet during the announcement.

The announcement comes ahead of the provincial election which must be held on or before Oct. 28, 2024.

“I have confidence in the cabinet that’s service and that includes Colleen Young being a part of that cabinet as of today,” Moe said.