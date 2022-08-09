'New dollars to our community': How summer events are impacting Saskatchewan’s economy
As summer events draw crowds of people together again, Saskatchewan’s economy is feeling the benefit.
This year’s Queen City Exhibition (QCX) broke all previous attendance records with 278,306 people walking through the gates.
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said the fair carried a $12.8 million economic impact.
“Any time you bring new dollars to our community such as the ride operators, the food operators and folks from rural Saskatchewan or western Canada that come to join, that drives hotel nights, restaurant nights and bar nights which has a significant impact on our visitor economy,” Tim Reid, the CEO and president of REAL, said.
Reid said organizers focused on a few things to make this year’s fair a bigger success, including investing in higher quality entertainment. The Jason Derulo concert drew the largest crowd ever for a Queen City Ex show.
“We saw airport numbers go up because people were flying in to watch Jason Derulo. We saw travel numbers go up because people were coming here for the rodeo,” Reid said.
“When we do events that draw a market beyond Regina, that means that it helps our economy.”
During the same weekend as the Queen City Ex, the Regina Folk Festival was taking place in Victoria Park.
Final attendance numbers aren’t calculated yet but Amber Goodwyn, the festival’s artistic director, said the turn out was “amazing.”
“People came out. People really missed this festival for three years,” Goodwyn said. “The festival this year was on par with previous festivals.”
Goodwyn said the festival provides a boost to a number of sectors of the local economy.
“We’ve got hundreds of volunteers, stage technicians, crews, suppliers, restaurants, all the companies that build the infrastructure,” she explained.
“It’s really important, especially for the entertainment industry aspect who were on pause for essentially three years. People are just so happy to get back to work.”
PROVINCIAL TOURISM RAMPING UP
According to Tourism Saskatchewan, the province is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re continuing to come back from 2020 especially, but last year we saw a small recovery and this year we’re seeing even stronger growth,” Jonathan Potts, the CEO of Tourism Saskatchewan, said.
“Some parts of the industry are seeing really strong numbers, even stronger than pre-pandemic. Others are still trying to catch up to where they were before.”
Hotel occupancy is one area where things are climbing.
“In 2019, our hotel occupancy in the summer was in the 60-65 per cent range. We’re actually, in many parts of the province, doing better than that right now,” Potts said.
Camping numbers are down slightly from last year, but remain strong, according to Potts.
Meanwhile, summer events have been hit or miss for drawing people in.
“It’s been quite uneven,” Potts said. He added that while Queen City Ex saw a record breaking year, not all events have had the same turn out.
“Some other events, they’ve seen a little softer numbers than they would historically but it’s the first full year back for them so they’re rebuilding and it’s great to see them back and generating revenue again.”
Tourism Saskatchewan said American hunters and anglers are starting to return again, providing a boost in cash flow.
“It’s such an important part of the economy, particularly in places like northern Saskatchewan, so it’s just beneficial for a lot of people to see those American visitors come back because they do spend a lot of money,” Potts said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department -- notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland -- decided to take such a drastic step.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement.
Tracking active wildfires around the world
On CTVNews.ca, a satellite map using real-time NASA data shows active wildfires burning around the world.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why Pierre Poilievre's plan to work with provinces to reduce barriers is a good idea
The serious shortage of nurses and doctors has put the spotlight on a long overdue reform to the rules governing entrance requirements for foreign-trained professionals, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
-
Sask. Party taps Kim Groff to run in Saskatoon Meewasin byelection
The Saskatchewan Party's pick to run in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection believes his experience is a strong asset.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
-
How the new pet bylaw has fared in Winnipeg so far
The city provided an update on the number of calls it has received since the pet bylaw went into effect on July 1.
Calgary
-
Why do parts of Calgary seem unkempt? It’s a combination of things
If you’ve been noticing walkways, parks and other public spaces in Calgary that seem a bit less maintained than previous years this summer, you’re not imagining things.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to locate suspect in July shooting
The Calgary Police is asking for public assistance in looking for a young woman wanted in connection to a July shooting.
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
Edmonton
-
Alberta pot shops now allowed to take down window coverings after robberies
Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) says it has removed portions of its retail cannabis store handbook that prohibit pot products from being visible from the exterior of shops.
-
Alberta government criticized for awarding prize to 'problematic' essay
The United Conservative government is facing criticism after the results of an essay contest.
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
Toronto
-
Ontario's 2022-23 deficit falls to $18.8 billion; revenue and interest costs climb
Ontario's 2022-23 deficit will be $1.1 billion smaller than forecast three months ago, as tax revenue grew faster than rising interest costs on the province’s ballooning debt.
-
Ontario woman scammed out of $11,000 by Texas psychic she met on TikTok
An Ontario woman says she was scammed out of $11,000 after months spent working with a Texas psychic she met on TikTok following the death of her stepfather.
-
Ontario parents to get another payout in 2022 budget
Parents may get direct payments from the Ontario government yet again this year. This will be the fourth payout to parents since Premier Doug Ford took office in 2018.
Ottawa
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
These are Ottawa's top 8 date night restaurants
Eight Ottawa restaurants are on a new list by OpenTable and Bumble of the top 100 Canadian restaurants for date night.
-
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Vancouver
-
More than 7 dozen monkeypox cases confirmed in British Columbia: latest BCCDC data
About one in 10 monkeypox cases in Canada have been confirmed in British Columbia, the latest data suggests.
-
Underage employee sexually assaulted at Kamloops store, RCMP say
Police are investigating allegations that an underage employee was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions at a business in Kamloops, B.C., and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
-
Driver charged in connection to hit-and-run that injured 2 officers
A driver is facing charges more than three years after a hit-and-run where two officers were injured.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec spending on private health-care workers up by 335% in last 5 years amid labour shortage
The amount of money Quebec has spent on private health-care workers has quadrupled in the last five years as it continues to deal with a worker shortage made worse by the pandemic.
-
'Fiasco': Montreal to direct remaining Pride funds to independent investigation into parade cancellation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says the city will redirect the remaining funds contracted to Fierte Montreal toward an independent investigation into why the flagship Pride parade was cancelled just hours before it was set to start.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria teacher permanently banned from teaching after child porn conviction
An elementary school teacher in the Greater Victoria School District had his teaching certificate permanently banned after being convicted of possessing child pornography.
-
'It was just planted on the log': Cougar encounter caught on camera in Campbell River, B.C.
A Vancouver Island man has caught a rare cougar encounter on video.
-
Nanaimo singer makes debut on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Nanaimo, B.C.-raised singer Lauren Spencer-Smith made her U.S. talkshow debut with an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
Northern Ontario
-
'Dial before you dig' backlog causing major construction delays in Timmins
The Timmins Construction Association is alerting the Ontario government about a chronic problem that is causing major construction delays.
-
Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute
An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
Police respond after reports of pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a robbery at a pharmacy in Kitchener.
-
Region considering sanctioned encampment site in plan to end homelessness
An ambitious plan aimed at ending homelessness in Waterloo region went before regional council on Tuesday, giving members the chance to hear the latest plans for interim housing solutions.