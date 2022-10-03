New Omicron variants detected in Regina wastewater: U of R

New Omicron variants have been detected in Regina’s wastewater, according to analysis by the University of Regina.

The school said based on its latest data, Omicron sub-lineages BQ.1/BQ1.11 and BA.2.75.2 were identified in Regina in September.

The school called the strains “highly transmissible and immune evasive” in a social media post.

COVID-19 levels in the city’s wastewater have increased and are considered moderate-high, according to the weekly update.

The latest SARS-VoV-2 levels detected are at 72 per cent of the highest levels of the Omicron wave, which were recorded in April 2022.

The weekly @CityofRegina wastewater report is here!🚽



The new colour scale shows levels relative to the highest weekly averages of the Omicron wave.@LutherEdu @EPCOR @SaskHealth#YQR pic.twitter.com/Zr65fxllly — University of Regina (@UofRegina) October 3, 2022

A team of researchers at the university have been analyzing Regina’s wastewater for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since August 2020.