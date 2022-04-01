New Regina dance studio offers classes for adults only
Collective Studios is a new Regina dance studio offering adults only classes.
The studio opened its doors Friday in the Warehouse District where Applause Dance Studio was located.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted for Regina and I get asked about adult classes all the time. So when I found this space I was excited to keep it going as a dance studio.” Jaimie Kopeck, owner and director of Collective Studios, said.
Collective Studios offers classes for every level and multiple styles of dance.
“You can have never danced before in your life and you’ll be fine. We have beginner levels. We have intermediate levels, and we have advanced levels and our teachers are all professionals who can work with different ages and abilities,” Kopeck said.
It is also a place where dancers can continue the sport as a hobby after they finish high school.
“For a lot of dancers when they graduate, they don’t have a place to go or they have to move really far away to do so. And this offers us a place for adults and young adult dancers to continue once they leave their home studios,” said dancer Maria Rigetti.
Professionals can also train at the studio.
“There is next to nothing in Regina to continue dancing as an adult or pre professional. This program offers us a place to come train in the off-season and in between contracts,” said dancer Sarah Spicer.
The studio offers drop-in classes for those aged 17 and older. Some classes offered are: ballet, jazz, tap, Latin, salsa, bachata, hip hop, heels, theatre jazz, showgirl cabaret and contemporary lyrical.
The studio plans to keep growing as more dancers get involved.
“We’ve been getting a lot of requests for wedding dances and working private lessons with couples. We’ll keep growing and we’re going to keep offering as much as we can,” said Kopeck.
The instructors are eager to open this space as pandemic restrictions are now lifted and give people an opportunity to experience what dance can do for them.
“People haven’t been able to socialize and be active. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people,” said Collective Studios dance instructor Chloe Dufour.
“Dance relieves stress and promotes balance, posture, mental and physical health.”
They also want everyone to feel welcome and give it a try even if with little to no experience as a dancer.
“I would recommend doing a drop-in first or even punch passes so you can get a feeler and then find what you like or don’t like. But with everyone we want to help you grow because everybody deserves to dance,” said hip-hop instructor Eddy Alvaro.
A list of classes can be found on Collective Studios website or Facebook page.
