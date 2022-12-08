New Sask. Crown corporation to oversee online learning

The Government of Saskatchewan will have a new Crown corporation to oversee online education.

The Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (DLC) will be a central hub for online learning in the province.

The province will be acquiring Sun West School Divisions Distance Learning Centre.

“The DLC is a well established operation with skilled staff, robust technology, and a wealth of courses to provide a ready made foundation of the centralized model,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release.

“This acquisition ensures that all students will have access to high quality online education regardless of where they are living in the province.”

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has expressed concerns over the new Crown corporation.

“It seems government is proceeding blindly, the announcement and aggressive timelines of this project suggests a lack of awareness of the current state of public education in Saskatchewan,” President of the STF Samantha Becotte said in a press release.

“I hear the word 'triage' regularly from teachers, it’s clear to me kids aren’t getting the help they need. There are very real and urgent issues that need to be addressed now.”

STF said recent cuts to education, combined with years of underfunding have created a situation where students are not receiving enough one-on-one education.

DLC’s platform currently offers more than 180 courses for kindergarten to grade 12.

Students will also have access to driver’s training, graduation ceremonies and extracurricular activities.

The head office will be located in Kenaston, Sask. with additional locations located throughout the province.