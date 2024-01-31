New vending machine at Chief Payepot School dispenses Indigenous literature

The students of Chief Payepot School got a big surprise when they unwrapped a vending machine with books inside.

On Wednesday morning, classes were briefly halted so the entire school could watch the unwrapping.

“The students were really excited because we had these huge vending machines wrapped up on our hallways. I had a lot of calls from parents asking, ‘what’s in there?’” said the Principal Nicole Crowe told CTV News.

Crowe said since 2019, the school has seen a large increase in student enrollment.

The school had to make the choice to convert the library to classroom space to accommodate the increase.

“When we did have a library it played a big role, we had a lot of programming that came out of there. I think this is a new, exciting way to really promote literacy and love of reading,” Crowe added.

The vending machine has a strong focus towards Indigenous authors and stories.

Indigenous author, Heather O’Watch was at the unveiling of the vending machine.

O’Watch‘s book, titled “Auntie’s Rez Surprise,” was the first book dispensed from the machines.

“I know the community, but specifically the school, doesn’t necessarily have accessibility to books. It’s a very special moment for the partners but also for the community,” O’Watch said.

The vending machines were made possible through a collaborative effort between United Way Regina, FHQ Developments, and K+S Potash Canada.

There goal is to engage youth through fun, educational initiatives.

“Connecting youth with education, arts and culture. This vending machine project was really a way to put all those things together and create a fun way for students to get excited about literacy,” explained Paige Gignac, the Community Investment Specialist from K+S Potash Canada.

The vending machines are now operational but they do not accept money or credit.

The principal and teachers of the school have special coins the machine recognizes.

Students will be rewarded with one of the special coins to celebrate milestones.