Newly elected Regina city council meets for first executive committee meeting

Regina’s newly elected city council is back to work just before the holidays.

On Wednesday, council held their first executive committee meeting, which included a first look at the 2025 city budget.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mayor Chad Bachynski said he was pleased with how the meeting went.

"I thought it went great. You know, I was anticipating it. To be honest, I was optimistic given the conversations that we've had all through orientation. You know, it really kind of came to fruition today. It was great to see the collaboration,” he said.

While it is only the beginning for the new council, talks began on pre-approving projects that are included in next year's budget.

“Generally, what we find is we get better pricing when we can get the contracts out as early as possible, so in the fall is ideal, January February at the latest. We are in a competition with other industries, of course the province does lots of road work also and we have latest lots of tenures that have been out,” said Kurtis Doney, the Deputy City Manager for City Operations.

Typically, council would approve yearly budgets in December, but because of the 2024 Municipal Election, final approval will not happen until next year.

"The only things that were to be brought forward on this specific report were things that basically we needed to get the procurement, the RFP out or things already in progress, it was really to highlight those things,” said City Manager Niki Anderson.

With much of council being newly elected members, Mayor Bachynski said City Administration helped to get council up to speed on items presented by the former council.

"Really key in all of those items and get us up to speed on. I think you heard it today, a lot of great questions coming from some of that process that they've enabled us to be in a place where we can answer those effectively,” Bachynski explained.

Regina’s 2025 City Budget will not be fully approved until the spring of 2025.

By law, the city cannot implement any property tax increases until that budget is approved.