Newly renovated Dental Health Centre in Regina officially open
The newly renovated Dental Health Centre at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Regina is now officially open.
The centre can accommodate up to 64 students at one time and will better prepare students for the real world once they graduate.
Dr. Larry Rosia, president and CEO of Sask. Polytechnic said the dental profession continues to be transformed by technology and advancements in science.
“Therefore, it’s essential that we not only keep pace, but we also stay in front,” he said. “This critical investment ensures that our students graduate with the skills required to meet the challenges of not only today, but also of tomorrow.”
The upgrades cost about $2.3 million, with funding provided by the Ministry of Advanced Education and The Saskatchewan Dental Assistants' Association.
Sask. Polytech said the upgrades make sure students are learning in a safe and modern environment. The upgrades bring the clinic up to speed with new infection prevention control protocols in dentistry set up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My learning is more effective as I get to practice my skills in a more independent environment. I feel better prepared for the transition into private practice when I graduate because the new clinic resembles a state-of-the-art clinic I hope to work in," third year Dental Hygiene student Terrace Tonn said in a news release.
All dental students in the programs will find work after graduation. This fall, Sask. Polytech will launch a new dental therapy program with 14 students.
- With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone
