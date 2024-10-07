REGINA
Regina

    No charges laid after sudden death in Regina's Windsor Place neighbourhood

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (Hayatullah Amanat/CTV News)
    Those in the area of Elphinstone Street and 4th Avenue were witness to an extended police presence on Sunday.

    Police officers and fire crews responded to a sudden death call on the 900 block of Elphinstone Street in the early afternoon hours of Sunday, Oct. 6.

    In a message to CTV News, Regina police confirmed the nature of the incident and explained that there appears to be no criminal aspect to the investigation at this time.

    No other information was provided by police.

