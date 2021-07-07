REGINA -- The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, deaths and new cases in Saskatchewan last month were residents who were unvaccinated or less than three weeks out of their first dose, according to data released by the province Wednesday.

Of the 2,032 new cases in June, 81 per cent– or 1,641 – were in people who didn’t get the shot or fewer than 21 days had passed since their first dose. Eighteen per cent caught COVID-19 more than three weeks after their initial jab and two per cent of people were fully vaccinated.

Sixty-five per cent of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in June did not have a vaccine or were hospitalized less than three weeks after their first dose, while five per cent of those admitted to hospital had both doses.

Eighty-one per cent of people admitted to the ICU did not have a vaccine or were less than three weeks out of their first dose. No fully vaccinated individual was admitted to the ICU.

Of the 15 COVID-19-related deaths in June, six people were unvaccinated and nine had their first vaccine. According to the province, the majority of people who died when they had their first dose were over the age of 80 and all had “comorbid medical conditions.” No one who died with COVID-19 in June had both shots.

During the province’s COVID-19 update Wednesday – which was the last scheduled briefing – Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, continued to urge those who are eligible to get their shot as the province is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions Sunday.

“I think people who are fully vaccinated are in a good place. They can meet normally without indoors or outdoors with friends and family who are fully vaccinated. So this is a great time if you’re fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Shahab.

“Unvaccinated (people), the only protection you have is low case numbers due to the people who are fully vaccinated. The people who are fully vaccinated are providing some protection to you, but COVID is sneaky and finds its way out.”