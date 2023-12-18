REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries after house fire in east Regina

    Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2500 block of Lacon Street Monday afternoon. (Source: X/Regina Fire) Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2500 block of Lacon Street Monday afternoon. (Source: X/Regina Fire)

    No injuries were reported following a house fire in east Regina Monday afternoon.

    Crews were called to the scene on the 2500 block of Lacon Street shortly after 3 p.m.

    According to a post on X by Regina Fire, the blaze was quickly controlled by crews.

    “Searches are complete with no injuries reported,” the post reads.

    The fire is under investigation.

