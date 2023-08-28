No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed

Regina fire is reporting no injuries stemming from the early morning fire at a tent encampment. (Source: Twitter/Regina Fire) Regina fire is reporting no injuries stemming from the early morning fire at a tent encampment. (Source: Twitter/Regina Fire)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener