No injuries reported after chlorine gas leak forces evacuation of Regina YMCA

Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.

At 10:04 a.m. on Sunday, residents were forced out of the centre following reports of an unknown odour in the facility.

Units and personnel of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) along with city police arrived at the scene located on the 5900 block of Rochdale Boulevard.

“Upon investigation we determined it was a chlorine leak associated with part of the distribution system for the pool,” RFPS deputy chief and spokesperson Dustin McCullough told CTV News.

McCullough went on to say that the leak was tracked to a valve in the facility's water treatment system.

In an emailed statement to its members, the YMCA confirmed the leak had occurred.

“In an abundance of caution, the building was promptly evacuated,” the statement read. “No injuries or illnesses from this issue were reported.”

The organization went on to say that the centre would remain closed for the remainder of Sunday – adding the timeline for repairing and cleaning up following the incident was not yet known.

“We will communicate further details as information becomes available regarding the reopening of the facility and programs.”

As of 1 p.m. crews remained at the scene working to ventilate the building.

Chlorine gas is categorized as acutely toxic and corrosive to the respiratory system, according to Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

The gas has the ability to cause skin burns, eye damage and can prove fatal if inhaled.

McCullough said fire crews utilized personal protective equipment and chlorine monitors in order to safety work at the scene.

“This is something we are prepared for. We have several facilities in the city that use chlorine to treat water, as with pools and water treatment processes so we are familiar with chlorine,” he said.

“It is one of the hazards in the community that we do train for and prepare for.”