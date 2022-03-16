No injuries reported after train derailment near Rouleau: RCMP

No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Rouleau, Sask. according to Milestone RCMP.

Highway 39 was closed closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway confirmed a freight train derailed between Rouleau and Wilcox, Sask. around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, in an emailed statement to CTV News.

CP dispatched teams to the site. The investigation is ongoing.

Rouleau is about 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.