    No injuries reported as two garages go up in flames: Regina Fire

    No one was hurt in a fire that involved two garages in Regina early Tuesday morning.

    Regina Fire says they were called to the 2800 block of Retallack Street south of downtown around 1:40 a.m.

    When crews arrived one garage was fully on fire and another caught fire before crews were able to get everything under control, Regina Fire said.

    The fire was eventually brough under control and is now under investigation.

