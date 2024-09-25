No injuries reported in Highway 1 semi rollover near Regina

Saskatchewan RCMP say no one was injured after a semi rolled over on the eastern outskirts of Regina Wednesday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m., White Butte RCMP responded to a report of a rollover on Highway 1 near where the highway intersects with the Regina Bypass.

No one was injured in the incident, according to RCMP.

As of 4:00 p.m., RCMP said the eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane for an “undetermined amount of time.”

“Motorists should expect delays in the area. Please slow down and follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene,” the service said.

Updates on road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.