REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in Highway 1 semi rollover near Regina

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP say no one was injured after a semi rolled over on the eastern outskirts of Regina Wednesday morning.

    At around 4:45 a.m., White Butte RCMP responded to a report of a rollover on Highway 1 near where the highway intersects with the Regina Bypass.

    No one was injured in the incident, according to RCMP.

    As of 4:00 p.m., RCMP said the eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane for an “undetermined amount of time.”

    “Motorists should expect delays in the area. Please slow down and follow the instructions of emergency personnel on scene,” the service said.

    Updates on road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News