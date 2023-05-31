No longer increased police presence in west-central Swift Current, RCMP say

An increase of police presence in the west central area of Swift Current has ended, according to the RCMP.

Swift Current RCMP orginally announced that there would be an increased presence in the city at around 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Officers will be in the community for an undetermined amount of time and are asking residents to stay clear of the area,” the RCMP release read at the time.

RCMP asked drivers travelling through the area to follow the direction of officers.

“Officers are thankful to the residents in the community for their patience and for providing the space required to conduct a thorough investigation,” the release read.

At 11:40 a.m., the police service announced that their activities in the area had ended.

An update will be shared when more information becomes available, RCMP said.