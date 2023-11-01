Occupational therapists call on province to address 'chronic shortage' in Sask.

On Wednesday, the NDP called on the province to create a Saskatchewan based school for occupational therapists (OTs).

Currently, the closest post-secondary program is at the University of Alberta (U of A) and there is concern that students may end up staying in that province.

Following question period, several OTs joined members of the opposition at the legislature to call on the government to act on the shortage of OTs in the province.

Earlier this year, the government announced they would expand OT training seats, committing to five additional spots at the U of A.

Christine Fleming, regional director for the Saskatchewan chapter of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists, said the expansion of training seats for Saskatchewan students works out to 25 for first year students and 25 for second year students through the U of A program.

“Given that, we would be bringing home a total of 30 new clinicians a year,” she said. “Unfortunately, there is not an opportunity to ensure that those students are returning to Saskatchewan for their practice.”

Fleming said currently, there are seven out of 20 students from the current graduating class that will be returning to work in province, noting that Saskatchewan has the lowest number of OTs per capita than any other province in Canada.

“We need occupational therapists,” she said. “We have 28 per 100,000 residents. This is the lowest in the country.”

Fleming said there is a “chronic shortage” across the country, and said the World Health Organization said there should be 470 OTs per 100,000 people.

While there is a shortage of occupational therapists across Canada, Fleming said Saskatchewan has half the therapists per capita compared to the national average.

During Question Period, NDP Leader Carla Beck said OTs are “deeply concerned for the state of their profession,” and called on members of the Sask. Party to meet with the OTs who were in the gallery.

NDP Health Critic Vicki Mowat said OTs are important for people to stay independent and provide mental health supports.

Everett Hindley, the minister of health, and Gord Wyant, the minister of advanced education, said they recognize the importance of having a home grown program in Saskatchewan, and are committed to meeting with the OTs who attended Question Period.

“There are vacancies and occupational therapists are in high demand,” Hindley said.

Fleming met with the minister of health and minister of advanced education in the late afternoon to discuss her concerns.