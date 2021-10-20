Officials celebrate new Weyburn elementary school

WEYBURN, SASK. -

Officials marked the grand opening of a new elementary school in Weyburn, on Wednesday. The Legacy Park Elementary School consolidates three older elementary schools into one brand new facility.

“It was time to replace them,” said Dustin Duncan, The Minister of Education. “[This school] is really a crown jewel for the city of Weyburn.”

The prekindergarten to grade six school was a joint partnership project between the province and the city. The province invested $33.7 million into the school and child care portions of the building.

“We have come from a one-room school house 100 years ago, to a wonderful, wonderful school that you have here today,” said Marcel Roy, mayor of Weyburn.

The Credit Union Spark Cultural and Recreation Centre, owned and operated by the city, connects to the school. The facility includes an indoor turf field, outdoor ice surface, art gallery, indoor play structure and walking track.

The school can accommodate up to 750 students. The childcare centre has 51 spaces.

“This is a great example of how our schools can meet the needs of students and their community today and well into the future,” said Audrey Trombley, South East Cornerstone Public School Division board of education chair.